Breaking: Commanders Rookie Running Back Reportedly Shot In Robbery Attempt

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot in an attempted robbery.

According to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, Robinson was shot multiple times.

Thankfully, his injuries are supposedly not life-threatening.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Robinson was shot in an apparent carjacking.

"The injuries are considered non life threatening," Schefter also added.

The No. 98 overall pick in the third round of this year's draft out of Alabama, Robinson had been impressive this summer in training camp and was projected to have overtaken Antonio Gibson, last year's starter, on the depth chart.

We'll see how Robinson's football career was affected by today's events, but for now, we're just thankful to hear he's going to be okay.

More to follow.