Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Commanders made a notable change to their coaching staff on Tuesday, firing offensive coordinator Scott Turner. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news just moments ago.

Turner has been on Washington's staff since 2020. Prior to joining the Commanders, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers.

Washington's decision to move on from Turner isn't exactly a surprising one.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gave a subpar review when asked about Turner's job performance this season.

"Scott did his job, did the things that he tried to do and we're going to self-evaluate and go through that process," Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington.

The Commanders averaged just 18.9 points per game this season. To be fair, the team's quarterback situation was pretty unstable.

Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell and Carson Wentz all started for the Commanders at some point this season.

While there's nothing wrong with parting ways with Turner, the Commanders need to improve their quarterback room if they want to be a contender in the NFC next season.