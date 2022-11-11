Brian Robinson Reacts To Being Used In Commanders Controversial Statement

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was unfairly mentioned in the team's response to a statement from D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine.

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight," a Commanders spokesperson said. "Despite the out -of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to 'make a major announcement' related to the organization tomorrow."

Many people called that statement "despicable" and "pathetic."

Robinson, meanwhile, spoke to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday night and Thursday morning about the team bringing up his gunshot incident in a public statement.

The rookie running back from Alabama said he's willing to move past this incident.

"I told him how I felt about it and put it past me," Robinson said. "I can't control that. I'm just going to continue doing what I've been doing."

Robinson admit it has been tough moving on from the Aug. 28 shooting, and understandably so. And yet, he continues to display his toughness each passing day.

"I've got to be stronger than what I'm up against. That's been the case ever since it happened. I have to continue to do that."

In five games this season, Robinson has 219 rushing yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. The NFL world will continue to support him each week.