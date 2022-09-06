Bruce Allen Is Testifying Today: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: Fans hold up signs for Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen in the first half during a game against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With the regular season finally here, things are about to get a bit more chaotic for the Washington Commanders.

Former Washington general manager and president Bruce Allen will testify before the House Oversight Committee this Tuesday morning. It'll be a deposition.

An NFL spokesperson released a statement on Allen testifying before the House Oversight Committee.

“The Committee is continuing to investigate the decades-long workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s failure to address it,” an NFL spokesperson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Mr. Allen served in senior roles under team owner Dan Snyder for many years, so his testimony is important for the Committee to fully understand these serious issues and advance reforms to protect workers in the future.”

NFL fans are understandably curious to hear what Allen has to say this morning.

"Timing is everything," one fan tweeted. "Makes for more Sunday A.M. drama for the pregame shows."

"So many will bury this in their timelines because 'it's football week.' For those that are seeking justice for what happened, for Dan Snyder and the NFL to #releasethereport, this deposition is significant," another fan said. "Who cares about your football team if your owner runs it into the ground?"

Allen worked with Washington owner Dan Snyder for nearly a decade. His testimony could potentially shed light on what took place behind the scenes.

Per multiple reports, Allen will testify before noon this Tuesday.