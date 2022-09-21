Carson Wentz Opens Up About Eagles: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This upcoming Sunday, Carson Wentz will get to face the Eagles. There'll be a lot to talk about heading into that game, that's for sure.

Wentz and the Eagles have a ton of history together. For starters, the team selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Things got complicated when the Eagles won a Super Bowl while Wentz was out with a torn ACL. Nick Foles nearly had a flawless performance against the Patriots in the big game.

Wentz once again established himself as the starting quarterback of the Eagles just for the front office to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020. The following offseason, he was traded to the Colts. It took just one season for the Colts to cut ties and send him to the Commanders.

When asked about his time with the Eagles on Wednesday, Wentz said it was a "whirlwind, a wild ride." He then said there were moments where he could've been a better teammate.

Unsurprisingly, Wentz's comments are receiving a lot of attention on social media.

Despite how things ended in Philly, there are some fans who want to see Wentz succeed.

Of course, there are plenty of Eagles fans who want the team to show no mercy this Sunday against Wentz and the Commanders.

Whether or not Wentz wants to admit it, this Sunday's game means more to him than most.

Kickoff for the Commanders-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET.