Carson Wentz Reportedly Dealing With New Injury Before Bears Game
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.
On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury. Two days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain.
Pelissero said the Commanders' plan is to get Wentz through Thursday's game and then let him heal up.
In the early portion of the week, Washington was unsure if Wentz would even be able to play against Chicago.
Last week, Wentz had 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Tennessee Titans.
Following the loss, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera called out Wentz. They quickly made amends though.
"Carson and I had a nice conversation, so I think we're ready to roll," Rivera told reporters on Wednesday.
Kickoff for the Bears-Commanders game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.