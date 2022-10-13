Carson Wentz Reportedly Dealing With New Injury Before Bears Game

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.

On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury. Two days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain.

Pelissero said the Commanders' plan is to get Wentz through Thursday's game and then let him heal up.

In the early portion of the week, Washington was unsure if Wentz would even be able to play against Chicago.

Last week, Wentz had 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Tennessee Titans.

Following the loss, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera called out Wentz. They quickly made amends though.

"Carson and I had a nice conversation, so I think we're ready to roll," Rivera told reporters on Wednesday.

Kickoff for the Bears-Commanders game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.