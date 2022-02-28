CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason.

Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position.

Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s still mainly seen as a bridge guy.

“Washington badly needs a QB, and Ron Rivera has publicly admitted they need to do more than take another mid-tier flyer,” Benjamin writes. “Wentz isn’t necessarily a Matthew Stafford-level get, but he at least offers more upside than the middling free-agent leftovers. The Commanders know Wentz well, having witnessed his Eagles peak in the NFC East, and both Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have a history of coaching a big-bodied playmaker with a penchant for forced throws in Cam Newton.”

Wentz spent this past season with the Indianapolis Colts and came within a game of getting them to the playoffs.

He turned the ball over twice in the Colts’ 26-11 Week 18 loss to the Jaguars.

For the season, he finished with 3,563 yards through the air and threw 27 touchdowns to only seven interceptions.

Time will tell if Washington tries to trade for Wentz or if the team wants to go after someone else.