Chase Young Could Make 2022 Debut This Weekend

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders reacts before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young has not played a single snap since tearing his ACL in November of 2021. That could change this Sunday.

On Friday, the Commanders officially listed Young as questionable for this weekend's game against the Falcons.

Young's recovery process has been a lengthy one. The Commanders initially thought he'd be ready to return last Sunday against the Texans.

In the event Young is active for this Sunday's game, he'll most likely be on a snap count. That won't be an issue for the former Rookie of the Year, though.

"Sixteen plays, one of those plays can be the play of the game," Young said, via NBC Sports. "You just never know. However many snaps I have when I come back, I'll be prepared."

During his rookie campaign, Young had 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Young's sophomore season with the Commanders was unfortunately cut short due to his knee injury.

The Commanders are 6-5 heading into Week 12. The return of Young could give Ron Rivera's defense a shot in the arm.