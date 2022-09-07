Chase Young Rumor Shot Down: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Arizona Cardinals insider Mike Jurecki reported that Washington Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young "reaggravated" his knee injury while at Von Miller's camp. He said the team wasn't happy about this development.

Well, it didn't take long for this report to get shot down.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Young wasn't even invited to Miller's Pass Rush Summit. That's because he was rehabbing from his injury.

Jhabvala added that Young is still on track with his recovery.

Washington fans are certainly glad that Jhabvala debunked Jurecki's rumor this Wednesday.

"I'll trust the local beat writers on this one," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "They tried to set up my guy Chase Young and they failed."

Two weeks ago, the Commanders placed Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. As a result, he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

As a rookie, Young had 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. His production in 2021 wasn't as notable, but to be fair, his sophomore season was cut short.

Young, the No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL last November.

Hopefully, we'll see Young back on the field at some point this fall.