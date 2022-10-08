Commanders Activate Running Back Brian Robinson: Fans React

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Brian Robinson is officially back. Moments ago, the Washington Commanders activated the rookie running back from the Non-Football Injury list.

Since the Commanders made this move on Saturday, Robinson is available to play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds in an attempted robbery in late August. The fact that he's already back is just a testament to his toughness.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world is thrilled for Robinson. The fans want to see him thrive in the pros.

"Absolutely insane," one person said. "What a guy!"

"Damn man, incredible how fast he got back," another fan wrote. "I’m excited for him and excited for everyone to see how good he is."

"Happy for this young man," a third fan said.

Robinson, the 98th overall pick in this year's draft, had a nice career at Alabama. He had 2,704 rushing yards, 446 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns from 2017-2021.

Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner had nothing but great things to say about Robinson this week.

"Just such an amazing thing for him to come back after what he's been through," Turner said. "But as a player, you know, he's going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-around back."

We'll see if Robinson can give Washington's offense a much-needed boost moving forward.