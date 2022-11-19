Commanders Announce Final Decision On Chase Young For Texans Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There was some optimism coming into this week that Commanders defensive end Chase Young would make his 2022 season debut this Sunday against the Texans. Unfortunately, that won't be the case.

The Commanders will not activate Young off injured reserve for tomorrow's game.

"Despite the optimism that DE Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game at Houston, the Commanders will not activate him to the 53-man roster," Schefter said. "Commanders now have until Wednesday to activate Young to the roster or he would not be eligible to play this season."

Washington has until Wednesday to activate Young. If the team fails to do so, Young won't be eligible for the rest of the season.

Young has not played a single snap since suffering a torn ACL last November.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has the Commanders' matchup against the Falcons on Nov. 27 is a "better target date" for Young's return.

If Young returns next Sunday, that would give the Commanders' defense a huge boost. As a rookie, the Ohio State product had 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The Commanders should provide a new update on Young in the coming days. Hopefully, he'll be back on the field very soon.