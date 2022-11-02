Commanders Announce Important Decision On Chase Young

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will officially return to practice on Wednesday.

Young, who tore his ACL during a Week 10 game in November 2021, will now have 21 days to be added to the Commanders' active roster.

It is expected that if all goes well, he'll be back in the lineup later this month.

Assuming he returns, Young should be a major boost for a Washington team that finds itself in the thick of the NFC playoff chase at 4-4.

In his first 24 professional games, Young has registered 70 tackles and nine sacks. The former No. 2 overall pick was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Washington enters Week 9 with 21 sacks as a team, tied for ninth-best in the NFL. We'd expect Young to help add to that total once he gets back on the field.