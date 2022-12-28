Commanders Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Browns

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is getting the call in a pivotal game for the Washington Commanders this weekend.

Wentz, who replaced an ineffective Taylor Heinicke during Washington's 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, has been named the Commanders' starter for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

It will be the first start for Wentz since he was injured in a Thursday night win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13.

Wentz completed 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco on Christmas Eve. For the season, he's thrown for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games.

Currently, the Commanders (7-7-1) are holding on to the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks, Lions and Packers, all 7-8, are nipping at their heels.

Washington and Cleveland will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon on FOX.