Commanders Announce Unfortunate Decision On Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are officially going to be without Carson Wentz for several weeks.

Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hand in a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 and had surgery to repair the injury earlier this week.

On Saturday, the Commanders placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, that puts Wentz out of upcoming games against the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, his two former teams.

Wentz has completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games with Washington.

Taylor Heinicke, who was the Commanders' primary starter in 2021, will start in Wentz's stead tomorrow afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.

Should Heinicke go down with an injury or be replaced due to ineffectiveness, it will be fifth-round rookie Sam Howell stepping into the breach.