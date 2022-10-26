NFL Head Coach Not At Practice Today For "Personal Matter"

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders will practice this Wednesday without head coach Ron Rivera. A team spokesperson said the veteran coach is tending to a personal matter in California.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will lead this Wednesday's practice session. He has been a part of the Commanders since 2020.

The good news for Washington is that Rivera's absence won't be a lengthy one.

Rivera is expected to return to the nation's capital this evening. That means he'll be on track to lead Thursday's practice. Hopefully, this personal matter isn't too serious.

The Commanders started this season on the wrong foot, losing four of their first five games.

That being said, the Commanders have really hit their stride over the past two weeks, taking down the Bears and Packers.

Next up for the Commanders is a showdown with the Colts. A win this Sunday would get them back to .500 on the season.