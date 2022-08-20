Commanders RB Receives Punishment From NFL For Taunting

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last year, NFL officials put an emphasis on taunting. Unfortunately, that trend has carried over to the 2022 season.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced in late March that the 2021 standard for taunting penalties would remain in place for at least one more season.

On Saturday, the NFL put its money where its mouth is.

Washington Commanders running back Reggie Bonnafon has been fined $4,972 for taunting in last week's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Bonnafon, an undrafted running back out of Louisville, finished last weekend's game with just two carries for five yards. He also had a nine-yard reception.

Prior to joining the Commanders in 2022, Bonnafon spent four seasons with the Panthers.

Bonnafon has 29 career rushing attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders have Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson, Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams listed ahead of Bonnafon on the depth chart.