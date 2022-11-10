Commanders Release Despicable Statement Ahead Of Thursday's Announcement

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine revealed earlier today that a "major announcement" involving the Washington Commanders will be made on Thursday.

Moments ago, the Commanders responded to this announcement from Racine. For some reason, they mentioned running back Brian Robinson Jr. in their statement.

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight," a Commanders spokesperson said. "Despite the out -of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to 'make a major announcement' related to the organization tomorrow.

"The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG's investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."

The team's statement is being labeled as "disgraceful" by several NFL media members.

"Bringing Brian Robinson into this is outright insane," Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus said. "Pathetic."

"What an absolutely disgraceful response by the @Commanders organization," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted. "To bring the shooting of RB Brian Robinson in this to try and deflect attention from the issue is beyond cowardly. Shameful behavior."

The Commanders have produced plenty of headlines this year. Clearly, that won't stop anytime soon.