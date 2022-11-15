Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans.

Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL. Some thought he'd suit up for this past Monday night's game against the Eagles.

The Commanders ultimately decided to play it safe and give Young another week to get himself ready.

"We won't play him unless we feel he's ready to roll," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said. "There are some things he's not comfortable doing. ... You can see his frustration because he wants it to happen now."

Judging by Schefter's report, Young is comfortable enough to play on Sunday.

During his rookie season, Young had 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. His second season wasn't able to live up to the hype in large part because he got hurt.

Hopefully, Young will return to Pro Bowl form by the end of this season.