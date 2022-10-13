Commanders Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Running Back

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut last week, six weeks after being shot in an attempted carjacking.

Robinson played 18 offensive snaps and rushed for 22 yards on nine carries. It looks like he could be in for a bigger role tonight.

The third-round pick out of Alabama will start at running back for the Commanders against the Chicago Bears tonight, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

"The rookie's comeback story gets even better," Rapoport tweeted.

Robinson, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic split time in the backfield for the Commanders in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Robinson actually led the team in rushing, while McKissic caught five passes for 37 yards.

We'll see what the remarkable rookie has in store tonight.

Washington and Chicago will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.