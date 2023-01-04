Commanders Reportedly Making Starting Quarterback Change - Again

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up as Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' quarterback carousel is still spinning.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders will turn back to Taylor Heinicke to start Sunday's regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Heinicke was benched in the second half of the team's Week 16 loss to San Francisco.

Carson Wentz, who began the season as Washington's QB1, replaced Heinicke against the Niners and then started last weekend's game against Cleveland.

He was ineffective though, and the Commanders lost to the Browns before eventually being eliminated from playoff contention later in the day when the Green Bay Packers beat Minnesota.

Fowler also reported that fifth-round rookie quarterback Sam Howell will play against Dallas. It will be the UNC product's NFL Debut.

We're not quite sure what the logic behind the Commanders' quarterback decisions have been the last couple of weeks. There's a chance the team itself doesn't know.

Anyway, Heinicke will start against Dallas in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.