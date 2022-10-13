Commanders Respond To ESPN's Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Commanders at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

ESPN dropped a bombshell report this Thursday involving Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Snyder apparently has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations.

The report also stated that multiple owners want Snyder out as the owner of the Commanders.

Shortly after this report surfaced, a spokesperson for the Commanders released an emphatic statement.

"It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful," the team spokesperson said.

It's not really a surprise that Washington is denying these allegations.

Snyder is currently wrapped up in an investigation into the Commanders' workplace misconduct. He has already been fined $10 million because of this issue.

Despite all the drama surrounding Snyder's situation, there is no indication that he'll be ousted from the league. In fact, there aren't many ways to remove him from his position.