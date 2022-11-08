Commanders' Response To Jim Irsay Decision Is Going Viral

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jim Irsay caused a stir recently when he said there was "merit" to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

With Irsay in the news this week for his curious decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach and his bizarre press conference defending the move, Snyder had a chance to exact some revenge on the outspoken Colts owner.

ESPN's John Keim asked if Snyder had any comment on Irsay's recent activity. What he got back in response was a case study in passive aggressiveness.

“We would never judge an owner without having all the facts," the Commanders' statement read. "We stand for people of merit and experience and promote policies that provide equal opportunity for all.”

The "never judge an owner" line is a direct shot at Irsay for suggesting Snyder be removed from his post.

The second sentence about promoting policies of equal opportunity and what not, well that's just hilarious considering everything that has gone on within the Commanders' organization since Snyder has been owner.

There's never any dull moments in the NFL.