Crazy Bids Reportedly Coming In For Commanders Franchise

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Commanders owner Dan Snyder recently hired Bank of America to explore the sale of his franchise. On Thursday afternoon, Forbes offered an update on this situation.

Forbes is reporting that Snyder received bids for the Commanders "well north" of $7 billion.

Earlier this year, the Commanders were valued at $5.6 billion. That clearly won't be enough to purchase the team.

Just to put these bids into perspective, the Cowboys are the NFL's highest-valued team at $8 billion.

If Snyder were to sell the Commanders, the deal would include FedEx Field and the 264 acres around it. The team's headquarters in Virginia would also be part of it.

Interestingly enough, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported 12 days ago that "momentum could be growing" for the rest of the league to force Snyder out.

Perhaps the Commanders will have a new owner at the helm by the time the 2023 season begins.