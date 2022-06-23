Dan Snyder Allegedly Had Sour Milk Dumped Into MLB Owner's Suite

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

There have been a multitude of allegations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, some horrifying and others downright bizarre.

During this week's Congressional proceedings, Former Washington COO David Pauken testified about something that would fit in the latter category.

According to Pauken, Snyder allegedly had a team employee pour milk on the floor in Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner's FedEx Field suite so that it would produce a foul smell when the executive attended a Commanders game.

Pauken says Snyder was upset about a business deal he and Lerner had made, so this was his way of getting revenge.

This is a pretty absurd accusation, but after all the years and all the stories, is there anything that could be said about Snyder that would seem unbelievable?

Snyder declined Congress' invitation to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee this week, but Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said on Wednesday that she has subponaed the owner to appear next week.