Dan Snyder Not Accepting Subpoena: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee subpoenad Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify this week, but Snyder doesn't want to play along.

Snyder has "so far refused to accept" the service of the subpoena, according to an Oversight Committee spokesperson. The longtime executive did not attend last week's Congressional hearing, and as a result, Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney announced she would be serving Snyder a sudpoena.

"Snyder cited an overseas commitment as a primary reason for his inability to attend the June 22 hearing while his side maintains concerns over due process, said Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Standig added that Snyder appears to still be overseas.

Whether or not Snyder ultimately accepts the subpoena remains to be seen, but fans don't seem to be surprised that he is making life difficult for the Committee.

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating Snyder and the Washington organization since October 2021.