Dan Snyder Reacts To House Oversight Committee's Findings

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Wednesday the U.S. House Oversight Committee released a length memo on its findings from an investigation into the Washington Commanders' "toxic work culture."

Per the House Oversight Committee, Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" into the disturbing allegations and worked with the NFL to bury the findings.

Shortly after this was announced, a spokesperson for Snyder released a statement directed toward the House Oversight Committee.

It's fair to say Snyder doesn't agree with the findings.

"It is clear the outcome of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Washington Commanders was predetermined from the beginning," the statement read. "The committee's decision to release a 'report' and introduce legislation prior to the hearing is proof-positive this was always going to be little more than a politically-charged show trial, not about uncovering the truth. Hopefully, the committee will utilize its resources going forward for more pressing national matters, instead of an issue a football team addressed years ago."

U.S. representative Carolyn Maloney wasn't going to let Snyder off the hook. During the congressional hearing, she had a mic-drop moment.

"We also invited Daniel Snyder to testify today, but rather than show up and take responsibility for his actions, he decided to skip town....All the more evidence that Mr. Snyder himself fostered their toxic workplace," Rep. Maloney said.

We'll continue to provide more updates from this hearing when they're available.