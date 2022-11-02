Dan Snyder Reportedly Takes Significant Step Towards Selling Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Back in October, the Washington Commanders released a statement that said Dan Snyder won't consider selling the franchise. However, it's possible that things have changed.

According to Forbes, Snyder has retained Bank of America Securities to sell the Commanders.

Forbes is reporting that Snyder already has at least four groups interested in purchasing his team. Of course, Snyder and his team will explore all options.

A transaction involving the Commanders could be for either the entire NFL team or a minority stake. That has not been disclosed yet.

The Commanders released an official statement just moments ago regarding this news.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," the press release read. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

Snyder has received a lot of heat over the past year due to an investigation into Washington's workplace culture.

It'll be very interesting to see what goes down in the nation's capital, especially since Commanders fans have been begging for new ownership.