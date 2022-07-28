Dan Snyder Will Testify Voluntarily: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will testify voluntarily before Congress this Thursday morning. However, he'll testify via Zoom.

There has been plenty of chatter about Snyder and his role in Washington's workplace culture. After weeks of negotiating, the House Oversight Committee agreed to let Snyder voluntarily testify.

Snyder is currently overseas, which is why he can't be served a subpoena. According to ESPN, his yacht is docked in the Mediterranean off the coast of Italy.

The timing of Snyder's testimony is suspect to say the least. The House breaks for its August recess in just one day.

Let's just say fans aren't happy that Snyder will testify via Zoom.

"What weasel, by testifying thru zoom he can refuse to answer any questions they ask him," one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, "The absolute loosest definition of voluntarily ever. Literally fled to another country and denied multiple times to testify."

Per a statement, Snyder has "committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee's questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders' toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL's internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements."

The NFL world should receive an additional update on Snyder later this Thursday.