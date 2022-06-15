Daniel Snyder Reportedly Makes Decision On House Oversight Committee Request

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Commanders at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder informed the House Oversight Committee that he will not make an appearance for the June 22 hearing regarding workplace misconduct.

Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, submitted a letter to the House Oversight Committee on his behalf.

"Although Mr. Snyder remains willing to cooperate with the Committee—as he has done in the past— for the reasons set forth below, he is unable to accept the Committee’s invitation to testify at the scheduled hearing," Seymour wrote, via Axios.

The Commanders are facing allegations of widespread sexual harassment from some former employees.

The NFL fined Washington $10 million in 2021 for having a "highly unprofessional" workplace culture towards female employees.

At that time, Snyder released the following statement: "I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue."

It'll be interesting to see what comes out of next Wednesday's hearing.