Details Emerge On Where Bullets Struck Brian Robinson

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday after being shot in a carjacking attempt over the weekend.

By all accounts, Robinson is extremely lucky, first and foremost because his injuries were not life-threatening and he didn't spend much time hospitalized.

Additionally, it appears Robinson's football career won't be affected too much by the shooting. He's out indefinitely, but could return this season if all goes well.

Robinson also avoided serious damage to his knee, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"Apparently [the bullet] missed all of the major parts of the knee--ligaments, tendons, bones," Garafolo said.

Robinson was placed on the Commanders' active 53-man roster today and was not put on the non-football injury list, sparking hope that perhaps his return will be faster than many anticipate.

The third-round pick out of Alabama was projected to be Washington's starting running back coming out of training camp after outperforming Antonio Gibson this summer.