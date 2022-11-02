Everyone Said The Same Thing About Jeff Bezos After Commanders News

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders announced that they hired BofA Securities to "consider potential transactions."

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," the team said in a statement. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

Forbes has reported that Snyder has received interest from at least four groups. It's unclear if a transaction involving the Commanders will be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.

Nonetheless, it didn't take very long for people to name one particular businessman who should make a bid for the Commanders. Many fans believe Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, will purchase Snyder's team.

One fan tweeted, "Lord Bezos gonna buy the Commanders, isn't he?"

"Bezos about to cash app that man for the Commanders," another fan wrote.

Bezos has been linked to the Commanders for a few years. With Amazon now owning the streaming rights to "Thursday Night Football," it makes sense for him to be a popular name in these sweepstakes.

According to Forbes, Bezos' net worth is well over $110 billion.