Football World Reacts To Commanders New Quarterback Decision

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up as Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are going back to Carson Wentz for a critical Week 17 game against Cleveland.

Wentz was named the Commanders' starter over Taylor Heinicke on Wednesday morning. The former No. 2 overall pick replaced an ineffective Heinicke during Washington's 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve.

The Commanders are 7-7-1 and need a win to maintain a hold on an NFC Wild Card spot. Reactions to the news of Wentz starting have been mixed.

"I’m to the point where it doesn’t matter who the QB is. If Scott Turner is calling the plays he’s going to run us into the ground," said True Commandalorian, a Commanders fan Twitter account. "With Wentz I’m guessing empty sets 5-7 step drop backs. Causing 5 sacks and then a switch to Heinicke to abandon the run and deep pass calls."

"If Carson Wentz is mentally ready and feeling good, there is every reason to believe this team can not only make the playoffs, but make a deep run as well," tweeted the District Divided podcast, which is clearly feeling more optimistic about Wentz being in the lineup.

"Think about this opportunity for Carson Wentz - 2 must win games to get in playoffs. Great WRs. A coach put his neck on the line to start him. Most players would dream of this scenario," said NBC Sports' JP Finlay. "Next few weeks could completely change the narrative of Wentz's career."

"I'm also told that if the #Commanders go into Week 18 with a 'meaningful game' for playoff contention, they currently expect to start Carson Wentz then again too," tweeted NFL insider Josina Anderson. "If not, they likely will look to evaluate Sam Howell more next week."

Wentz has passed for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games thus far this season.