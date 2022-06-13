Former NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Ron Rivera

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team watches the game in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)F

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher apparently did not like how Ron Rivera handled the recent Jack Del Rio situation in Washington.

Del Rio was fined $100,000 for his tweets and comments regarding what happened January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol and during nationwide protests in the summer of 2020.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," Del Rio said during a media session last Wednesday.

Even though Del Rio apologized for his remarks, he was still fined and Rivera later issued a statement condemning his defensive coordinator's words.

This is what Fisher seemed to take exception to during a recent appearance on OutKick The Tailgate.

"I went down the middle my whole career and I respected everybody for whatever they believed in and everyone should have an opportunity to talk about what they believe in," Fisher said. "But to create narratives that aren't true...on first glance, I was a little disappointed with Ron. I was teammates with Ron, and for him to come out, it was like some speech writer wrote his statement. And it's not true. There were not deaths, like he mentioned...there weren't deaths, and he put that in his statement...And so I just think, you know, going back to dad’s, just tell the truth. And if you don’t know it, then keep your mouth shut."

Fisher, who played with Rivera on the Chicago Bears in the 1980s and is currently the head coach of the Michigan Panthers in the USFL, also said he is not a fan of the mixing of "politics" and sports nowadays.

"Politics is getting into everything right now and it doesn't need to," Fisher said. "The Rivera and Del Rio stuff, I mean come on, give us a break...Leave that stuff alone, there's too much going on right now."