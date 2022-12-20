Former NFL Head Coach Wants Referee To Be Suspended

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Jay Gruden thinks his former team got shafted by the zebras on Sunday night.

Appearing on "Grant and Danny" on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Gruden ripped line judge Carl Johnson for flagging Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for lining up illegally on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 during the team's final possession in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

"I don't know what I would have done. I might have run across the field and tackled that referee," said Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19. "I don't understand how you can make that call. It's the worst call I've seen. To make that call in that part of the game, that referee should be suspended in my opinion. That's a horrible call."

The penalty on McLaurin negated a one-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson. After an incompletion on third down from the 6-yard line, Washington's Taylor Heinicke again misfired on 4th down, though referees appeared to miss a blatant pass interference on Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes.

The Commanders fell to 7-6-1 with the loss, while the Giants moved to 8-5-1 and took a major step toward clinching a playoff berth in the NFC.

Referee John Hussey defended the call and his crew in a pool report postgame.