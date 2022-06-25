Former NFL QB Alex Smith Shares Heartbreaking Family News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith shared some tough news about his family on Saturday. Smith's three-year-old daughter Sloane has been battling a brain tumor.

The onetime No. 1 overall pick and current ESPN analyst posted on Instagram about the health crisis he and his family have been dealing with since last month.

"On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms," Smith wrote. "She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.



"The 10 hour procedure was the most excruciating time of our lives. A clock has never moved so slowly. The incredible neurosurgeons @stanfordchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor."

Smith went on to admit that he and his family are still dealing with a lot of uncertainty, but seeing their daughter back to normal has been a blessing.

"All we know is what is most important—and that’s SLOANE," he said. "She has healed from surgery. Back to her bubbly self. Singing, dancing, laughing and feeling good."

Alex Smith has already been through so much the last few years with his own recovery from a brutal leg injury. It's just not fair that his young daughter has to deal with this now.

We're keeping the entire Smith family, especially Sloane, in our thoughts and prayers.