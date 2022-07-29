Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired.

Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.

Even though Kerrigan spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, his loyalty remains with Washington. That's why he's retiring as a member of the Commanders.

Kerrigan, 33, will finish his career as the all-time leader in sacks for the Commanders. He edged out the great Dexter Manley during the 2020 season.

In his retirement letter, Kerrigan gave Washington fans a special shoutout.

"And to my beloved Washington fans: you guys made my NFL experience amazing. I felt at home in the DMV from day one," Kerrigan wrote. "Whether it was cheering for me on game days, supporting my philanthropic endeavors or just saying 'hi' at the grocery store, you made me feel like one of your own. I'm proud to call D.C. 'home' and I'm so thankful that I was drafted here because of the way you've treated me and my family. I'll love you guys forever."

Congratulations to Kerrigan on a phenomenal NFL career.