Former Washington DB Blasts 'Poor Excuse For Human Being' Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Former Washington defensive back and linebacker Su'a Cravens did not hold back his feelings about team owner Daniel Snyder on Wednesday.

Cravens, who was a second-round pick of the organization in 2016 and spent two years in D.C., blasted Snyder in response to a a recent Washington Post report detailing sexual assault allegations against the longtime executive.

"I can’t wait until this poor excuse for a human being is forced to sell his team," Cravens wrote. "He’s ruined so many careers and made life difficult for so many that did no wrong. Karma really comes full circle. The funds of the wicked will be transferred to the righteous!"

This is far from the first time Cravens has called out Snyder and his organization. Back in 2019, he accused the team of cutting off his insurance and freezing his payments while he recovered from head injuries that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season.

Cravens appeared in 11 games as a rookie in 2016 before retiring abruptly before the 2017 campaign. He later walked back that decision but spent the year on the reserve/left squad list.

Cravens was medically cleared in December of that year after undergoing treatment for post-concussion syndrome. Washington traded him to the Broncos that offseason, and he appeared in five games for Denver in 2018, his last time on an NFL regular season field.