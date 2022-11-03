Look: Here's Who Jeff Bezos Could Partner With To Buy NFL Team

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is emerging as a potential bidder for the Washington Commanders. According to multiple reports, he could team up with Jay-Z to purchase the franchise.

Jay-Z has experience in this field. He recently owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

Forbes valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion back in August. From a financial standpoint, purchasing the team shouldn't be an issue for Bezos and Jay-Z.

When it comes to net worth, Bezos is worth roughly $114 billion. Jay-Z, meanwhile, is reportedly worth an estimated $1.3 billion.

Per a report from PEOPLE magazine, Bezos has "strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks." If true, that could boost his chances of owning the Commanders.

Although the Snyder family is exploring all options when it comes to the potential sale of the Commanders, it has not yet been confirmed that they'll get rid of the team.

The Commanders released a press release on Wednesday that said Dan and Tanya Snyder "remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field."