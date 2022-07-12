House Oversight Committee Announces Decision On Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

We now have a date for when Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will testify in front of the House Oversight Committee.

The committee responded to a letter from Snyder's attorney, indicating that July 28 is an acceptable date for him to testify. The testimony will occur remotely, while Snyder is in Israel.

ESPN's John Keim says Snyder's offer to testify was voluntary, though there is a subpoena in place.

Snyder was out of the country during the June 22 hearing which featured NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. At that hearing, Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney announced her intention to subpoena the longtime executive.

The meeting was in relation to the NFL's investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment and other improprieties, within the Washington organization during Snyder's two decades as owner.

We'll see what Snyder has to say when he takes the virtual stand later this month.