Ian Rapoport Explains When Dan Snyder Could Be Voted Out

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Commanders at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Following Tuesday's fall meeting, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there's merit to removing Dan Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

"I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said. "There's consideration that he should be removed."

During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was asked when the owners would be able to vote Snyder out.

Rapoport said a vote can't really happen until the ongoing investigations into the Commanders' workplace culture are done.

"The next league meeting is in December in Dallas," Rapoport said. "That's the next one. Then, there's a big one in March. ... There are many investigations into Dan Snyder. The one from Mary Jo White , which the league is conducting, that really needs to finish and reveal its findings - which will be made public. That needs to happen before any vote would happen."

Snyder sent a letter to fellow NFL owners this week regarding ESPN's story that said he hired private investigators.

"That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously," Snyder said. "I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would."

The Commanders also mentioned that Snyder has zero plans to sell the team.