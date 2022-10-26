Jack Del Rio Reveals Latest On Chase Young

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has not yet made his 2022 season debut. He's still recovering from a torn ACL.

On Wednesday, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio provided an update on Young's recovery process.

Del Rio claims that Young is "close." However, he didn't say when the former Defensive Rookie of the Year could return to the gridiron.

"He's close," Del Rio said. "He's scheduled to meet with the doctors, and until he's cleared, we're rooting for him."

Young was placed on the physically unable to perform list earlier this year. He won't be activated until he's cleared for action.

When healthy, Young is a difference-maker in the trenches. As a rookie, the Ohio State product had 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

His second season was unfortunately cut short due to a knee injury.

Hopefully, we'll see Young back on the field sooner rather than later.