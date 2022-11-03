Jeff Bezos Reportedly 'Looking Into Buying' NFL Team

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

When it was announced on Wednesday that Dan Snyder is exploring options to sell the Washington Commanders, countless fans immediately mentioned Jeff Bezos as a potential bidder. Well, it turns out that's a serious possibility.

According to PEOPLE, Bezos is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders."

The report from PEOPLE states that Bezos will consider possibly purchasing the Commanders in partnership with Jay-Z. The famous rapper used to own a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, reportedly has "strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks."

According to Forbes, Bezos' net worth is well over $110 billion. In theory, he'll have more than enough resources to purchase a franchise that was recently valued at $5.6 billion.

Of course, it's important to note that Snyder hasn't said he'll definitely sell the Commanders.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," the team said in a statement. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."