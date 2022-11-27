Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Jemele Hill speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Ozy Media)

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement.

Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.

Former ESPN writer and broadcaster Jemele Hill is one of the many people who voiced their displeasure with the gesture on social media.

"I get this wasn’t supposed to be a statue but this looks like a display you’d see in a Nike store," Hill tweeted. "Nothing memorable about it. Looks like no thought or care was put into preserving the legacy of one of their most impactful and beloved players."

It is pretty hard to screw up what should be a touching salute to one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Leave it to the Commanders to do just that.