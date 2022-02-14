Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be one of the main quarterbacks on the trade block this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are set on Trey Lance taking over the reins and with Garoppolo taking up too much money, they have to deal him.

One team that’s in need of a quarterback this offseason is the Washington Commanders. Taylor Heinicke was fine this season as the starter, but he’s not someone that the organization will likely build around.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig is reporting that the Commanders could justify sending their first-round pick to the 49ers if they don’t like any of the draft-eligible quarterbacks.

“For a team that needs to win now, the veteran here trumps the unproven rookies,” Standig wrote.

One executive says the Commanders could justify sending their first-round pick to the Niners for Jimmy Garoppolo should they determine none of the incoming QBs are worthy of that selections, sources tell @BenStandig. More: https://t.co/TdG6X4U370 pic.twitter.com/doMNFjlBCg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2022

Giving up the 11th overall pick would be a steep price for Washington, especially with the team having other needs as well.

The NFL world isn’t convinced he’d be a big upgrade in D.C.

It's puzzling how one can look at Garoppolo's body of work and say that dude is worth draft picks. He has half a dozen starts in the playoffs and was dragged to each victory kicking and screaming. https://t.co/Kx943Mzu9v — Kᴇɴɴʏ 🌴🍌🇵🇭🇬🇺 (@chessmyantidrug) February 14, 2022

Justify? To the fans? Absolutely not. https://t.co/S4iS9xB9nc — CJ Paschall (@CJPaschallTV) February 14, 2022

Literally a 0% chance a team is giving up a 1st for Jimmy G https://t.co/V6B07D5Uow — FF4U (@FF4U_NickP) February 14, 2022

I really hope this is just clickbait drivel… If the #Commanders actually trade a 1st round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo, every single front office/coach deserves to be fired immediately. https://t.co/QJwLAMzEoE — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) February 14, 2022

Garoppolo needs 99th percentile YAC just to grade as still bad. It's one thing for people to think lowly enough of NFL teams to suggest that one might trade a first-round pick for Garoppolo, but is this the same 'justification' that the Colts had last year? Why is it accepted? https://t.co/Zwa7bCE81T — Mario Puig (@rotowiremario) February 14, 2022

This would be quite the asking price for Garoppolo after an inconsistent season. He finished with 3,810 yards through the air along with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This won’t be the first or the last rumor when it comes to where Garoppolo could go.