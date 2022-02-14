The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo To Washington? Fans React To Speculation

Jimmy Garoppolo in the NFC Championship Game.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be one of the main quarterbacks on the trade block this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are set on Trey Lance taking over the reins and with Garoppolo taking up too much money, they have to deal him.

One team that’s in need of a quarterback this offseason is the Washington Commanders. Taylor Heinicke was fine this season as the starter, but he’s not someone that the organization will likely build around.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig is reporting that the Commanders could justify sending their first-round pick to the 49ers if they don’t like any of the draft-eligible quarterbacks.

“For a team that needs to win now, the veteran here trumps the unproven rookies,” Standig wrote.

Giving up the 11th overall pick would be a steep price for Washington, especially with the team having other needs as well.

The NFL world isn’t convinced he’d be a big upgrade in D.C.

This would be quite the asking price for Garoppolo after an inconsistent season. He finished with 3,810 yards through the air along with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This won’t be the first or the last rumor when it comes to where Garoppolo could go.

