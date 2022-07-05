Look: Carson Wentz Has 2-Word Reaction To Terry McLaurin Deal

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With the news of Terry McLaurin's new contract now official, Carson Wentz can plan on having his No. 1 wideout available in Washington this season.

McLaurin agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $70-71 million, which he signed on Tuesday. The 2019 third-round pick has established himself as one of the top young receivers in the league the last three seasons.

Wentz reacted to the McLaurin news with a quick "Let's go!" on Instagram, tagging the man they call "Scary Terry" in his story.

McLaurin has recorded 222 receptions for 3,090 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns with Washington, despite a revolving door of quarterbacks the last three years.

The Commanders are obviously hoping Wentz can provide stability at the position and help them get back into the postseason.

Wentz will be looking to McLaurin to be his most dangerous target as he tries to fulfill those expectations.