Look: Commanders Fans Are Not Happy With Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Washington Commanders fans have extra reason to savor last night's win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

In late September, following a win over Washington in the first matchup between the two teams this season, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni wore a throwback jersey of former Eagles wideout Mike Quick to a press conference.

During that media session, Sirianni said he remembered Quick having great games against former Washington Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green, and added that he would take Quick "any day" over another Washington legend, wide receiver Art Monk.

Well, it seems like the Commanders took note of his comments. Terry McLaurin shouted out Art Monk in his press conference after Monday's game, and fans are throwing Sirianni's words back in his face.

It's too bad these teams won't play again in the regular season. A rubber match would be fun.

Then again, the Commanders are firmly in the NFC playoff mix, and the Eagles are still in first place in the division and the conference. It's possible they could face off again in January in a postseason setting.