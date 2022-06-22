Look: Daniel Snyder Will Be Forced To Testify Next Week

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Commanders at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder wasn't present for this Wednesday's hearing, but that doesn't mean he's in the clear.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee released its findings from its investigation into Washington's "toxic" work culture this morning.

Per the House Oversight Committee, Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" into the disturbing allegations and worked with the NFL to bury the findings.

As a result, Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney has announced that she will subpoena Snyder for a deposition next week.

"Mr. Snyder’s refusal to testify sends a clear signal that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean to the American public," Rep. Maloney said. "If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, appeared virtually for this Wednesday's hearing. He was asked if Snyder will be held accountable for declining an invitation to testify.

“I do not have any responsibility for whether he appears before Congress,” Goodell said.

Well, Rep. Maloney has clearly decided that she has the power to make Snyder appear before Congress.