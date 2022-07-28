Look: Embarrassing Fan Turnout At NFL Training Camp Practice

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: A general view during the first half of the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks game at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Usually, NFL fans are eager to watch their favorite teams take the field for the start of training camp. That doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post shared some photos from the Commanders' second practice of training camp.

It's safe to say the turnout for this Thursday's practice in Ashburn, Virginia was embarrassing.

There were maybe a few dozen fans included in the pictures that Jhabvala shared on Twitter.

Check it out:

This is disappointing to say the least, especially since the team rebranded itself this offseason.

"This is embarrassing," one person tweeted. "The team has done practically nothing to get fans behind them since their big reveal around town."

"Disgraced franchise," another fan wrote.

We'd imagine the Commanders are frustrated with the lack of fan presence at training camp.