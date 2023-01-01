Look: NFL Crowd Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders fans are losing their patience with Carson Wentz early on Sunday.

Wentz is back in the starting lineup after replacing an ineffective Taylor Heinicke last Saturday. This is the veteran quarterback's first start since October.

On the Commanders' third play from scrimmage, Wentz was intercepted by Cleveland's Denzel Ward, leading to chants of "Heinicke" ringing out at FedEx Field, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The Browns turned Wentz's giveaway into a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Despite his inauspicious start, Wentz is not in danger of getting benched today, at least not yet. He's going to get plenty of chances to settle in and try to lead the Commanders to a win.

Washington (7-7-1) needs a victory to maintain a hold on an NFC playoff spot heading into Week 18 next weekend. They currently own the seventh and final playoff bid in the conference.