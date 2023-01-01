Look: NFL Team's New Mascot Is Going Viral Sunday

The Washington Commanders got a new name a little less than one year ago; today, they unveiled a fresh mascot.

Washington's new mascot is named Major Tuddy. The pig-like creature is an ode to the "Hogs," the franchise's iconic offensive line group from the 1980s and 1990s, when they won four Super Bowls.

"He's kind of a pig deal," the Commanders said of Tuddy in a tweet revealing the bubbly, pink creation.

So, has Major Tuddy brought any good luck with him to FedEx Field? Not yet.

The Commanders currently trail the Cleveland Browns 10-7 in the third quarter. Quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown two interceptions and received criticism from the fans and a franchise legend.

Washington needs to turn things around quickly. If they lose today, they will drop out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

The Lions, Packers and Seahawks are all rooting for Cleveland told hold on.